CBI probes Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh institute over alleged FCRA violations, inquiry underway

The CBI has initiated an inquiry into alleged FCRA violations by Sonam Wangchuk's institute HIAL in Ladakh. Wangchuk has denied wrongdoing, stating the funds were part of knowledge exports to global institutions.

Leh:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) against the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), founded by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Officials on Thursday confirmed that no FIR has been registered yet, although an inquiry has been ongoing for some time, as per news agency PTI. Wangchuk told the media that a CBI team arrived with "an order" about 10 days ago acting on a Ministry of Home Affairs complaint regarding alleged foreign funding violations. "The order said we have not taken clearance under FCRA to receive foreign funds. We don't want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution," Wangchuk explained. He added that the CBI visited HIAL and the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), demanding records of foreign funds between 2022 and 2024. According to him, the teams are still stationed in Ladakh and examining financial statements of the organisations.

Knowledge export Vs foreign contributions

Wangchuk clarified that the complaint pertained to service agreements with institutions such as the United Nations, a Swiss university, and an Italian organisation. "It was a very dignified assignment. They saw it and they were convinced. They understood it was not helping them, so they began asking for accounts outside that period. Their mandate was to check for accounts during 2022-24, but they started asking for accounts of 2021 and 2020. Then they went to our school asking for various documents outside their mandate period and a school outside the complaint's purview," he alleged. The activist said both institutions provide free education to underprivileged students. At HIAL, students also receive stipends for working on projects.

Sequence of troubles for Wangchuk

Wangchuk said the inquiry is part of a series of actions against him. "First, the local police filed a sedition case against me. This was followed by an order taking back the land given for HIAL, citing that the lease amount was not paid," he claimed. According to him, the government itself admitted that lease policies were not framed and requested them to continue construction. He further alleged, "The funny part is Ladakh is one place where there is no tax. Yet I voluntarily pay taxes, and I get summons. Then they resurrected a four-year-old complaint that labourers were not paid properly. It is guns blazing from all sides on us."

Protests intensify in Ladakh

The controversy comes at a time when Ladakh is witnessing massive unrest. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike since September 10, demanding inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule and full statehood. On Wednesday, the region saw its worst violence since 1989 as angry youths set fire to the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council office, vandalised property, and torched vehicles. Police and paramilitary forces resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the mobs.

(With inputs from PTI)

