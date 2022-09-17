CBI moves court over Tejashwi Yadav's bail in IRCTC scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejashwi Yadav

The CBI has moved Delhi Court against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC scam case. The probe agency has sought cancellation of bail granted to Yadav in the matter. Special

Judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to Tejashwi Yadav on CBI's plea and sought his response in the matter.

The IRCTC scam case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Odisha's Puri to a private firm in 2006.

Addressing a press conference last month, Yadav had said, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization"

Tejashwi Yadav had addressed the press conference after the houses of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders were raided by the CBI in connection with the "land-for-jobs" case that alleges irregularities during his father Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

Latest India News