CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are "unnecessarily troubling everyone" and said the country can't progress like this. Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said the Lieutenant Governor, the CBI and the BJP have quoted varying amounts of money involved in the alleged liquor scam but he doesn't understand what it is really about.

His remarks came after the ED launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

"One of their (BJP) leaders says that it is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, the LG says it is a scam of Rs 144 crore and the CBI FIR says there is a scam of Rs 1 crore. I don't understand what the liquor scam is," Kejriwal said. "The country cannot progress like this.They are unnecessarily troubling everyone," he said.

