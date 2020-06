Image Source : AP CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh, his pregnant wife test positive for coronavirus

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) DIG Akhilesh Singh and his pregnant wife have tested positive for coronavirus, India Today reported.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed the 2.66 lakh-mark today after the biggest one-day surge of 9,987 cases was reported amid easing of curbs from yesterday after over two months of lockdown.

The country also registered 331 deaths in the last 24 hours, in yet another record.

