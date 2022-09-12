Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Special CBI court convicts IRS officer Arvind Mishra in corruption case for six years

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation convicted India Revenue Service (IRS) officer Arvind Mishra in a corruption case on Monday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the officer, a CBI statement said. The CBI said that Mishra was booked in a corruption case.

Earlier, the CBI conducted searches at the premises of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with its probe into alleged coal pilferage from Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in Asansol, officials said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths, aided by a huge contingent of central paramilitary personnel, raided three houses of Ghatak in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and two in Kolkata, they said.

The agency also conducted searches at one of Ghatak's close associates' residence in Kolkata's Alipore area and another in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

