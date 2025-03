CBI Court acquits former HC judge Nirmal Yadav in 2008 'cash-at-judge's-door' case The case, which sparked controversy in judicial circles, had led to a prolonged legal battle. The CBI had accused Yadav of being the intended recipient of the cash, but the court ruled in her favor, citing lack of sufficient proof.

A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday acquitted former High Court judge Nirmal Yadav in the 2008 “cash-at-judge’s-door” case. Defence counsel Vishal Garg confirmed the verdict, stating that the court found no conclusive evidence to convict Yadav in the case, which stemmed from an alleged cash delivery incident involving ₹15 lakh mistakenly sent to another judge’s residence.