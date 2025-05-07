CBI chief Praveen Sood gets one-year extension, term extended till May 2026 CBI Director Praveen Sood has been granted a one-year extension, extending his tenure beyond the initial two-year term that was set to end on May 24, 2025. The decision was taken by the high-powered selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood has been granted a one-year extension, extending his term beyond the original two-year tenure that was set to end on May 24, 2025. The decision was made during a meeting of the high-powered selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as members, officials said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the extension based on the committee's recommendations.

Sood, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Karnataka cadre, took over as the CBI chief on May 25, 2023, after serving as the director general of police (DGP) in Karnataka. Born in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in 1964, Sood joined the IPS at the age of 22, having graduated in civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He also holds postgraduate degrees from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in New York.

Known for his tech-driven approach to policing, Sood has overseen several high-profile investigations with international and interstate ramifications. He has also played a key role in strengthening the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)