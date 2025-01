Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBI books former Prasar Bharati officials, ex-IB deputy secretary in corruption case

The CBI has booked a former deputy secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and six former Prasar Bharati officials in connection with a corruption case referred to it by the Lokpal, officials said Wednesday. Besides the former MoIB deputy secretary, the CBI has also listed former a Prasar Bharati Additional Director General (Engineering) and an ADG (Engineering- Headquarters); two Assistant Engineers of Doordarshan Kendra-Bhubaneswar; and two Assistant Engineers of DD News-Delhi, as suspects in the FIR. As directed by the Lokpal, the CBI has not divulged the names of the officials or the allegations against them.

The Lokpal had asked the CBI to conduct the investigation through an order dated December 20, 2024 following a complaint made to it last year. It has also directed the CBI to keep the identity of the complainant and respondent public servants (suspects) confidential in conformity with Lokpal rules, the officials said.

The CBI has registered the FIR under 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.