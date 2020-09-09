Image Source : FILE CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for submitting forged documents for DANIPS selection

CBI registers a case on a complaint against Delhi police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar on the allegations that he used the credentials and documents of another person of similar name to get selected in DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service).

The agency's teams carried out searches at the office and residential premises of Kumar on Wednesday after registering the case.

The CBI acted on a complaint against Kumar that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in DANIPS, they said.

