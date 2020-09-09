Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
CBI books Delhi Additional DCP for submitting forged documents for DANIPS selection

The CBI has books Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar for allegedly submitting forged credentials and documents for selection in the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS).

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 09, 2020 18:36 IST





CBI registers a case on a complaint against Delhi police Additional DCP Sanjay Kumar on the allegations that he used the credentials and documents of another person of similar name to get selected in DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service). 

The agency's teams carried out searches at the office and residential premises of Kumar on Wednesday after registering the case.

The CBI acted on a complaint against Kumar that he used credentials of another person having similar name to get selected in DANIPS, they said. 

