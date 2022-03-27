CBI arrests absconding accused in over Rs 20 crore bank fraud case

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV CBI arrests absconding accused Sanjay R Gupta in bank fraud case.

Highlights CBI arrests Sanjay R Gupta, Director of Nova Shipping Pvt. Ltd in bank fraud case

The accused was arrested after he returned from Nairobi, Kenya

He will be produced before Competent Court at Ahmedabad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding accused Sanjay R Gupta, Director of Nova Shipping Pvt. Ltd in Gujarat, in a bank fraud case. He was arrested after his arrival from Nairobi, Kenya.

A case was registered on June 27, 2012 on a complaint from Canara Bank, Circle Office, Ahmedabad against a Private Company based in Gujarat and others including its Directors, Proprietor of other private company, etc on the allegations of cheating Canara Bank, Jamnagar Branch, Gujarat to the tune of Rs.20.68 crore (Approx).

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge, Mirzapur, Ahmedabad on December 24, 2013 against 8 accused including Private Company, Director, Proprietor, Bank officials etc. The accused was absconding since long.

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) and a Red Corner Notice were also issued against him. The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Plea in SC seeks SIT to identify perpetrators involved in 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K

ALSO READ | 'Don't want job, just a fair chance': UPSC aspirants on hunger strike take to streets, demand extra attempt

Latest India News