CBI arrests PWD engineer for accepting bribe, cash worth Rs 1.60 crore recovered

New Delhi:

A senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi found himself in trouble after being caught red-handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly soliciting a bribe to clear pending bills. The accused, an Executive Engineer was apprehended following a complaint that he had demanded an illegal commission to process payments

The arrest was made on July 28, following a complaint that the engineer was demanding a 3 per cent commission on the total value of pending bills to facilitate their clearance. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reportedly settled at Rs 30,000.

Trap laid by CBI

Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a case against the accused on July 28 and laid a trap. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

"After negotiation, the accused Executive Engineer, demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant for clearing his pending bills.CBI laid a trap on 28.07.2025 and caught the accused Executive Engineer red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs. 30,000/- from the complainant. Searches were conducted at Delhi and Jaipur which led to recovery of cash of Rs. 1.60 crore as well as properties documents, bank account having sufficient balance etc," the agency said in a statement posted on X.

Massive cash recovery in follow-up searches

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Jaipur. These operations led to the recovery of Rs 1.60 crore in cash, along with property documents and bank accounts showing substantial balances.

The CBI stated that the investigation is still underway, and further details may emerge as the probe progresses.