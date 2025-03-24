CBI arrests NHAI GM, three others in bribery case, recovers around 1.18 crore cash As per a statement issued by CBI, the bribe was taken/given as illegal gratification for extending undue favors in processing and approving bills related to NHAI contracts/works.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested General Manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and three private persons on corruption charges. They were caught immediately after exchanging bribe of Rs 15 lakh. According to a statement by CBI, Ram Prit Paswan, the accused general manager of the NHAI, had allegedly sought the bribe of Rs 15 lakh for "extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI".

Over 1 crore cash recovered

On conducting searches related to this case, CBI recovered Rs 1.18 crore cash (approx.). Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi.

CBI on March 22 registered a case against 12 accused including six public servants of the rank of Chief General Manager/General Manager (GM)/other senior ranks of NHAI, one private company, four senior representatives of the private company including its two GMs besides one other private contractor and unknown other public servants and private persons.

12 accused named in FIR | List

The FIR registered by CBI names YB Singh, Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO) posted at NHAI Regional Office, Patna, Deputy General Manager Kumar Saurabh, Project Director Lalit Kumar, Site Engineer Anshul Thakur and AGM Accounts Hemen Medhi in the FIR. Check complete list below.