CBI arrests NHAI GM, three others in bribery case, recovers around 1.18 crore cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested General Manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and three private persons on corruption charges. They were caught immediately after exchanging bribe of Rs 15 lakh. According to a statement by CBI, Ram Prit Paswan, the accused general manager of the NHAI, had allegedly sought the bribe of Rs 15 lakh for "extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI".
Over 1 crore cash recovered
On conducting searches related to this case, CBI recovered Rs 1.18 crore cash (approx.). Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi.
CBI on March 22 registered a case against 12 accused including six public servants of the rank of Chief General Manager/General Manager (GM)/other senior ranks of NHAI, one private company, four senior representatives of the private company including its two GMs besides one other private contractor and unknown other public servants and private persons.
12 accused named in FIR | List
The FIR registered by CBI names YB Singh, Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO) posted at NHAI Regional Office, Patna, Deputy General Manager Kumar Saurabh, Project Director Lalit Kumar, Site Engineer Anshul Thakur and AGM Accounts Hemen Medhi in the FIR. Check complete list below.
- Y.B. Singh, Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer (RO), National Highways Authority of India, Regional Office, Patna,
- Ram Prit Paswan, General Manager (GM), NHAI, Regional Office, Patna (bribe receiver) (ARRESTED)
- Kumar Saurabh, Dy. General Manager (DGM), NHAI, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Purnea,
- Lalit Kumar, Project Director (PD), NHAI, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur,
- Anshul Thakur, Site Engineer, NHAI, Project Implementation Unit (PIU), Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur,
- Hemen Medhi, AGM, Accounts, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna,
- Barun Kumar, employee, M/s Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd., (ARRESTED)
- Shri Suresh Mahapatra, General Manager (GM), M/s Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd. (ARRESTED)
- Amar Nath Jha, General Manager (GM), M/s Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd.,
- Chetan Kumar, employee, M/s Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd., (ARRESTED)
- Satya Narayan Singh @ Pappu Singh, contractor, Muzaffarpur,
- M/s Ram Kripal Singh Construction Pvt. Ltd. and
- Unknown other Public Servants and Private Persons