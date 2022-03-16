CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor Khalid Moin in bribery case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) A case was registered against the accused on the allegations that the trio were indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribe.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Md. Khalid Moin, a professor in the department of civil engineering of Jamia Milia Islamia University in a bribery of Rs. one lakh. His two other accomplices, Abid Khan and Prakhar Pawar, were arrested from a private company based at Okhla, New Delhi.

Moin had allegedly given the structural safety certificate to the Chintels Paradiso apartment in Gurugram, part of which collapsed recently killing two women. However, his arrest was not connected to the house collapse.

A case was registered against the accused on the allegations that the said Professor in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architect, middleman etc. was indulging in different activities for issuing structural stability certificates for the projects after taking bribe. CBI laid a trap and caught the Professor & two others while accepting and giving the bribe of Rs. one lakh.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused. Police found Rs 30 lakh cash and 1 crore 20 lakh in his account. The arrested accused will be produced before the court in New Delhi.

