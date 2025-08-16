CBI arrests fugitive accused in 1999 Saudi Arabia murder case after 26 years on the run CBI arrests Mohammad Dilshad, a fugitive accused of a 1999 Saudi Arabia murder case, at Delhi airport after 26 years on the run.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Mohammad Dilshad, a man accused of committing murder in Saudi Arabia over two decades ago. Dilshad, who had been absconding for 26 years after allegedly killing a person in Riyadh in 1999, was arrested on August 11, 2025, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

What is he accused of?

The case dates back to October 1999, when Mohammad Dilshad, a Heavy Motor Mechanic and Security Guard, allegedly committed the murder of an individual at his workplace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the crime, Dilshad fled to India, where he remained untraceable for over two decades. Saudi authorities reached out to the Indian authorities in 2022, leading to the registration of a local prosecution case by the CBI in April of that year.

Despite initial efforts, including opening a Look Out Circular (LOC), Dilshad managed to evade capture.

How did the CBI nab him?

Investigators discovered Dilshad’s native village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and opened an LOC against him. However, he managed to stay off the radar for years, partly due to his use of multiple false identities. It was later found that Dilshad had traveled frequently to countries like Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia under assumed names.

The CBI uncovered that he had fraudulently obtained a new passport using deceptive methods. Armed with this critical information, the CBI opened a second LOC and intensified its investigation using both technical and human intelligence. The breakthrough in the case came on August 11, 2025, when Mohammad Dilshad was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport while returning to India from Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Dilshad was found to be traveling under a different passport.

Following his arrest, Mohammad Dilshad, aged 52, was sent to judicial custody on August 14, 2025.