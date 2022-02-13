CBI arrests 2 advocates, businessman over derogatory posts against SC, HC judges

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBI arrests 3 over derogatory posts against judges

Highlights CBI acted on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court

CBI carried out searches at 10 locations

All accused have been remanded to judicial custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two advocates and a businessman in its probe into alleged derogatory posts made online against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts. Advocates M Chandrasekhar Rao and Kalanidhi Gopalakrishna and businessman Gunta Ramesh Rao were taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the cases being probed by the agency on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases/FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the Hon'ble Judges and Judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements. The cases/FIRs have been registered on the orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh," the central probe agency said in a statement.

The CBI carried out searches at 10 locations, including office and residential premises of the accused and suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating evidence was recovered. All the accused were produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh and were remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read | ABG Shipyard bank fraud: SBI claims there was no delay in the filing of case

Also Read | ABG Shipyard duped SBI and other banks of Rs 22,842 crore: Know all about India's biggest bank fraud

Latest India News