The Supreme Court dismissed two pleas by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery River water. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh said that Tamil Nadu has filed a third application for bringing on record some additional documents, which will also be dismissed.

The Karnataka government had told the top court that it would be difficult to meet Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 TMC feet of Cauvery River water.

In its pleas, the Tamil Nadu government sought directions to Karnataka to make sure that the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as on October 7 is cleared immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.

3 TMC per day in 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. On October 12, the top court reserved its decision on the two applications of the Tamil Nadu government.

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee

The Tamil Nadu government said on October 8, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) did not take any decision with regard to directing Karnataka to make good the shortfall and proceeded to reduce the flows from 4,000 cusecs to 3,000 cusecs effective October 9.

It sought directions to the Karnataka government to ensure and implement the CWMA's decision dated September 24 and make good the shortfall of 0.94 TMC towards the non-supply of water for the period from September 24 to October 7, and further flows as directed by the CWMA in its minutes dated October 8.

Karnataka facing "terrible drought situation"

On September 24, the court asked the Karnataka government to respond to Tamil Nadu's plea seeking the release of its share of Cauvery water, alleging a shortfall in supply.

While the Tamil Nadu government told the court that it has already lost an early Kharif crop due to the lack of water, Karnataka said it is facing a "terrible drought situation".

The Tamil Nadu government approached the apex court on August 3, seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of the water.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu has claimed that the quantum allocated to it by the CWRC as well as that released by its neighbour, Karnataka, is very little.

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