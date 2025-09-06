Caught on CCTV: Two inmates escape from Andhra Jail after attacking warden with hammer Two prisoners escaped from Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Andhra Pradesh after attacking a warden and unlocking the main gate, as captured on CCTV. The escapees have been identified as B. Ramu and Nakka Ravi Kumar.

New Delhi:

A shocking CCTV video has surfaced on social media, allegedly showing the escape of two prisoners from Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Anakapalli district. The footage captures a violent attack on a jail warden, followed by the prisoners unlocking a gate and fleeing the premises. Authorities have since launched a special team to trace and apprehend the escapees.

Attack Captured on CCTV

The security footage shows one of the inmates attacking the jail staff with what appears to be a hammer, striking the warden as he tries to resist. A second man soon joins in, and within moments, the two are seen opening a door and escaping. The entire sequence unfolds within a matter of seconds, before the jail staff could respond.

The two escapees have been identified as B Ramu and Nakka Ravi Kumar. According to reports, Ramu, a property offence accused allegedly attacked head-warden Veeraju, grabbing the main gate key from his pocket. During the chaos, Kumar a panchayat secretary arrested for embezzling pension funds joined in under the pretense of trying to stop Ramu but instead used the opportunity to flee alongside him.

By the time other jail personnel were alerted, both inmates had successfully escaped from the facility. Head-warden Veeraju, who sustained a head injury during the attack, was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Chodavaram. Officials say his condition is now stable.

In response to the incident, a case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to track down the escaped prisoners.

Social media reacts

The video quickly gained traction on social media. One user on X wrote, “Need to strengthen security in jails. Two remand prisoners escaped from Chodavaram Sub Jail of Anakapalli district (Andhra Pradesh), authorities are trying to nab them.”