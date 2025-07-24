Caught on Camera: Woman threatens man with slippers at Lucknow petrol pump; here's what happened In the video, the woman could be seen arguing that she had reached the petrol pump before others, demanding that her vehicle must be refuelled first. However, a person asked where she had been if she was first in the queue.

Lucknow:

A shocking incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday, where a woman was caught abusing and threatening a person with her slippers over a minor incident at a petrol pump. The incident took place at the Patrakarpuram Chowk in Lucknow, and its video has now gone viral on social media.

Tensions escalated at the petrol pump, and the woman started abusing the man and even threatened to hit him with her slippers, insisting that her vehicle must be refuelled first. The woman even pushed the man's bike during the argument.

Another person warned her, saying he would call the police if the woman continued to argue. However, the woman even tried to hit him with her slippers, eventually pushing him during the argument. She also snatched the man's phone.

Despite all this, the staff members at the petrol pump did not intervene.

A similar incident in Hardoi...

Last month, a similar incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi when a woman allegedly threatened a petrol pump worker, pointing a revolver at him. This incident, the police said, had happened at a petrol pump on Sandi Road in Bilgram town.

The argument broke out at the petrol pump when an employee asked a family to come out of their CNG vehicle ahead of refuelling as a safety measure. However, a male member of the family started arguing with him. Later, two women of the family also joined the argument and started threatening the employee.

Amidst all this, one of the women pulled out a licensed revolver and threatened the employee, who was identified as Rajneesh. "I’ll shoot you so many times that your family won’t be able to recognise you," the woman told him, as reported by news agency PTI.

Following this incident, Rajneesh registered a case against the woman, and an investigation was launched by the police.