Caught on Camera: Fearless Punjab woman single-handedly prevents robbery attempt in Amritsar

Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Woman blocks main door in Punjab's Amritsar to stop the robbers trying to enter her house.

Punjab robbery attempt: A fearless woman single-handedly stopped a burglary attempt at her house in Amritsar city of Punjab. The incident that was captured on CCTV camera has gone viral on social media and the woman is gaining praise and appreciation for her bravery.

According to reports, three masked men scaled the wall and entered the house of Jagjit Jeweller, a local goldsmith, while he was away from the home, and the woman was on the terrace drying clothes.

The woman saw the three intruders lurking outside her home when one of them suddenly jumped over the wall and attempted to enter the house. She rushed downstairs to stop their robbery attempt.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen closing the door just when the men attempt to enter the house. She pushed the door against their strength, blocking them from entering. With quick thinking, she managed to pull the sofa to prevent the intruders from opening the door.

She immediately locked the door and screamed to alert other family members of the incident. Fearing her determined actions, the robbers fled the scene.

Speaking to the media, the brave woman said her children were in shock. "The robbers should be caught and punished," she said.

Case registered and probe underway by police

A case has been registered about the incident and an investigation has started to look into the matter. The viral video has gained millions of views and has been shared on various social media platforms multiple times. Her bravery is applauded by many netizens.

(With inputs from Vishal)