Caught on camera: Elderly woman dies after her own son slaps her

In a heart-wrenching incident, an elderly woman died after his own son slapped her following an argument. The entire incident was recorded on camera where a person named Ranveer slapped her mother Avtar Kaur in Delhi. His slap was so hard that it made the elderly woman fall on the street. The family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Neither the family nor the hospital called informed the police about the incident. Earlier in the day, cops had recieved a PCR call about a scuffle over a parking issue outside a builder flat.

Though the matter was resolved, later Ranveer got into an argument with her wife and mother, during which he slapped her mother. Speaking on the matter, police said the search is on for the accused.

Cops said it will be after questioning the family members and postmortem report that they will be in a position to say the reason for the death. A case has been registered in the Bindapur police station.

