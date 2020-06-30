Caught on cam: Man brutally beats up woman colleague inside office in Nellore

Image Source : ANI An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beats up a woman colleague.

A disheartening video from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced showing an employee of a hotel in Nellore under the state Tourism Department brutally beating up a woman colleague. According to ANI, the incident took place on June 27 following a verbal spat. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the man.

In the video, it can be seen that a man is brutally thrashing his colleague over an argument while another employee in the office tries to stop him. Meanwhile, another woman is seen in the video feeling shocked over how the man was ruthlessly thrashing his colleague

#WATCH An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beat up a woman colleague on 27th June following a verbal spat. Case registered against the man under relevant sections. pic.twitter.com/6u9HjlXvOR — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

