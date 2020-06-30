Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
Caught on cam: Man brutally beats up woman colleague inside office in Nellore

New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2020 12:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh, video, man beats woman
Image Source : ANI

An employee of a hotel in Nellore under Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department beats up a woman colleague. 

A disheartening video from Andhra Pradesh has surfaced showing an employee of a hotel in Nellore under the state Tourism Department brutally beating up a woman colleague. According to ANI, the incident took place on June 27 following a verbal spat. A case under relevant sections has been registered against the man.

In the video, it can be seen that a man is brutally thrashing his colleague over an argument while another employee in the office tries to stop him. Meanwhile, another woman is seen in the video feeling shocked over how the man was ruthlessly thrashing his colleague

