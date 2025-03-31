Catholic bishops' body backs Waqf Amendment Bill, asks MPs to support, Kiren Rijiju welcomes statement The remarks from the leading organisation of Christian clerics come at a time when the government is pushing to bring the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration of Parliament in the ongoing Budget Session.

As some groups protest over the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) on Monday came out in support of the amendments to the Central Waqf Act, contending that some of its provisions were inconsistent with the Constitution and secular democratic values of the country. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting the organisation’s appeal, said that it is the duty of those in politics to care for and address problems and challenges faced by the people.

The CBCI also urged political parties to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to the issue. The remarks from the leading body of Christian clerics come at a time when the government is pushing to bring the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration of Parliament in the ongoing Budget Session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to bring the Waqf (Amendment) Bill before Parliament and accused some organisations of "misleading Muslims".

Ancestral properties of over 600 families declared as Waqf land

The CBCI said that the Waqf Board in Kerala had invoked the provisions of the existing Waqf law to declare the ancestral residential properties of more than 600 families in the Munambam region as Waqf land.

"Over the past three years, this issue has escalated into a complex legal dispute. The fact remains that only a legal amendment can provide a permanent solution, and this must be recognised by the people's representatives," the CBCI said.

"As the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament, CBCI urges political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to this issue," it said. The CBCI said that the rightful ownership of land must be fully restored to the people of Munambam.

"Any provisions or laws that contradict the principles of the Indian Constitution must be amended. At the same time, the rights of religious minorities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, must be safeguarded," the CBCI said.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council has also asked the state's MPs to support the Waqf Amendment Bill and vote in favour of amending the "unconstitutional and unjust provisions" in the existing Waqf Act.

(With PTI inputs)