OPINION | Caste census: How Modi floored the opposition

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a politically significant move, has thrown the opposition into disarray by deciding to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census exercise. It is no secret that Modi decided to opt for a caste census with the Bihar assembly elections in mind. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wanted a caste-based census, and Wednesday's CCPA decision is a clear change from the BJP's original stand. By doing this, Modi has shown how his timing is perfect. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav had been making the caste census demand their main issue in the elections. In Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav floated the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) theory. Rahul Gandhi had been consistently demanding a nationwide caste census. But Modi, by deciding in favour of a caste census, has taken the wind out of the opposition's sail. Two points need to be noted: One, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while making the announcement, pointed out that Congress governments at the Centre over the last several decades never accepted the demand for a caste census. Two, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, this will usher in a new age of equality, good governance and social justice. These remarks clearly indicate to what level BJP wants to take the caste census to. It will take three to four years for all data to be collated about castes. But the effect will soon be seen after five months during the Bihar assembly elections. Caste census, the biggest weapon in the armoury of RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan, will now be projected by the BJP. Two years later, when UP will be going for assembly elections in 2027, the caste census exercise at that time would be a work in progress. The BJP would use this issue for electoral gains. My view: Modi is known for taking far-sighted decisions.

Indian attack: Why is Pakistan fearing the inevitable?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday. He requested India to "engage with Pakistan to de-escalate tension" and ensure peace and security in South Asia. Jaishankar told Rubio that the "perpetrators, backers and planners of the Pahalgam killings must be brought to justice". Rubio also asked the Pakistani PM to "work with India to de-escalate tensions, re-establish direct communications," and cooperate in the probe into the "unconscionable" terror attack in Pahalgam. Meanwhile, the situation along the border continues to be tense, with Pakistan deploying its armoured and infantry divisions, tanks and air defence systems from Karachi to Gilgit. Pakistani leaders spent sleepless nights on Wednesday expecting an Indian attack. Pakistan fears that India may take back PoK by force. Pakistan Air Force has been kept on high alert. All flights to Gilgit-Baltistan have been cancelled by Pakistan. One thing you must have noticed. India has still not said or done anything, yet the army generals and leaders of Pakistan have lost their sleep. Pakistani ministers are having nightmares about Modi. Not a single minister or general from India has spoken, but Pakistani generals and ministers are openly expressing fears about what India may do. This has made India's work a bit easier. Pakistani leaders and generals have begun realising the big blunder that was committed by killing innocent tourists in Pahalgam. Except for Turkey, not a single country came forward to support. Pakistan knows that if India strikes this time, not a single country will come forward to protect it. India has shown all the evidence to the world. There is one way out left for Pakistan: Peddling lies to keep the morale of its army and people high.

Why Pakistan's fake propaganda war failed

In a no-holds-barred propaganda war unleashed against India by Pakistan on social media and mainstream media, false and baseless reports are being spread. Reports were circulated by Pakistani media on Wednesday that Pakistan Air Force jets forced India's Rafale fighters to leave the LoC. One report even said, a Rafale fighter jet has been downed. Pakistan's Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari claimed that India tried a mid-adventure but her country replied forcefully. India immediately described all such reports as fake and baseless. Another lie was spread that India's Northern Army commander, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, has been removed, whereas the fact is his retirement was due on April 30 and a new incumbent has taken his place. Propaganda is a major tool in modern warfare. The media war begins even before the first gun is fired. Pakistan's fake propaganda did not cut any ice. Pakistan first tried to provoke Indian Muslims against Hindus, but Indian Muslims openly came out in support of the government and the army, even in the Kashmir Valley. Indian Muslims and their leaders showed the mirror to Pakistan. There lies India's power. Pakistani media then picked up stray remarks of Indian opposition leaders like Siddaramaiah and Mani Shankar Aiyar to bolster its case, but the Congress party emphatically made its stand clear. Pakistan has no fresh firepower left and its propaganda war machine has failed on all fronts.

