Cash row: Allahabad HC Bar Association opposes transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma, says must face scrutiny The Supreme Court collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, along with the Delhi High Court, later issued directives, including the withdrawal of Justice Varma’s judicial duties.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court amid the cash discovery row. The bar body said that Justice Varma must face scrutiny to regain public faith.

"CJI should immediately permit the filing of FIR, probe by CBI, ED and other agencies,” the bar association said. The bar body further sought the Chief Justice of India to "immediately recommend" to the government to draw impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.

Speaking to the media, Bar Body President Anil Tiwari referred to several resolutions, stating, "The High Court Bar Association opposes any proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, its Lucknow bench, or any other High Court."

Alleged cash discovery row occured after fire at Justice Varma's house

The resolution also stated, "All judgments delivered by Justice Yashwant Varma during his tenure at the Allahabad and Delhi High Courts should be reviewed to restore public confidence in the judicial system. The process for this review will be decided by the Supreme Court, as we have full trust in our judiciary."

On Monday, a Supreme Court collegium recommended Justice Varma's transfer to the Centre. The alleged cash discovery occurred after a fire broke out at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence around 11:35 pm on March 14, prompting fire officials to respond and extinguish the flames.

The Supreme Court collegium, headed by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, along with the Delhi High Court, later issued directives, including the withdrawal of Justice Varma’s judicial duties on Monday. The Bar Body also called for the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to allow the filing of an FIR and a full investigation by the CBI, ED, and other agencies, urging them to apply the law to all offenders.

Additionally, the association urged the President of India and the Centre to take necessary steps to make the impeachment process "quicker, easier, and more transparent" by involving members of civil society.