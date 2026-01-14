Cash discovery row: Justice Varma submits reply before parliamentary panel, cites lapses by police The impeachment proceedings stem from events following the discovery of burnt currency notes at Justice Varma’s official residence on March 14 last year, after which he was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court.

New Delhi:

Justice Yashwant Varma has submitted his reply before the parliamentary inquiry committee, raising strong objections to the impeachment proceedings initiated against him. According to sources, in his response, Justice Varma questioned why he should face impeachment when government authorities “failed” to secure the alleged crime scene.

The impeachment proceedings stem from events following the discovery of burnt currency notes at Justice Varma’s official residence on March 14 last year, after which he was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court.

Sources said Justice Varma stated that he was not among the first individuals to reach the scene and that the location was under the control of those present at the time. He contended that if the police failed to secure and seal the area, the responsibility could not be placed on him. He further pointed out that in incidents involving fire, the police are expected to follow specific procedures, which were allegedly not followed in this case.

In his reply, Justice Varma reportedly highlighted that both the police and the fire brigade were present at the scene, yet neither took the necessary steps to secure it. He maintained that no recovery was made from the spot at the time, and questioned how claims of cash recovery were being made later. He also asserted that since he was not present at the site and was not a first responder, he could not be blamed for the failure to preserve the scene.

CJI's inquiry committee finds Justice Varma guilty

Notably, the then-Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, initiated an in-house inquiry through a three-member committee, which on May 4 found Justice Varma guilty of misconduct. After he declined to resign, the report along with his response was forwarded to the President and the Prime Minister.

On August 12, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admitted a multi-party motion seeking Justice Varma’s removal and constituted an inquiry committee.