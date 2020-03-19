Case against doctor for offering 'preventive Corona Flu' drug in Maharashtra

A case has been registered against a doctor for claiming to provide `preventive medicine' for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official
said on Thursday. Dr Sarvar Raje Khan, an Ayurveda MD, allegedly put up a board outside his clinic in Vasai city that a preventive medicine for coronavirus "flu" was available. As the advertisement was misleading, a case was registered against him under IPC section 188 (disobedience to
order duly promulgated by a public servant) and also the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for spreading rumours about coronavirus treatment, said an official of Waliv police station.
The district collector has issued an order against spreading rumours and misleading information about the disease, the official said.
Khan had allegedly put up a signboard saying "Prevention is better than cure, Corona Flu preventive medicine available".