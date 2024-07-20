Cargo ship fire: Three Indian Coast Guard ships deployed, dousing action underway | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIANCOASTGUARD/X Indian Coast Guard ship dousing fire on MV Maersk Frankfurt

After a massive fire broke out on the MV Maersk Frankfurt cargo ship on Friday night, the dousing operations were started, which continues even today as three ships of the Indian Coast Guards (ICG) are conducting a firefighting operation near Karwar, Karnataka. The operation is currently being conducted by three ICG Ships Sujeet, Sachet, and Samrat. The continuous efforts for over 12 hours have prevented the fire from spreading further.

According to the latest ICG update, the fire in the forepart has been suppressed, but heavy smoke persists and has reignited midship. Meanwhile, ICG Pollution Control Vessel Samudra Prahari was also deployed on site today.

The ICG said "India Coast Guard Ships Sujeet, Sachet and Samrat have been fighting the fire for over 12 hours, preventing its spread. As of 0700 hrs, 20 Jul, the vessel is 6.5 NM south of Karwar, ICG Dornier aircraft from Goa is conducting aerial assessments, with an additional aircraft from Kochi positioned for Search And Rescue. ETV Water Lily departed Mumbai on 19 Jul, arriving on scene by 21 Jul."

Notably, on late night Friday, the Coast Guard control room in Mumbai received a distress call from a container carrier MV Maersk Frankfurt 50 NM off Karwar. The call informed about a major fire onboard. ICG Dornier and ships Sachet, Sujeet and Samrat were immediately dispatched for action. Besides, an additional aircraft was also mobilized to augment the search and rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard stated that firefighting was in progress to avert any ecological disaster while ensuring the safety of the vessel and crew. On July 20 morning, the Maersk Frankfurt was positioned 6.5 nautical miles south of Karwar. The vessel was advised to alter course away from land and was heading on course 180 at 6 knots speed. However, prevailing south-westerly winds and heavy swells were posing challenges in firefighting operations.

(With ANI Inputs)

