Car catches fire inside Dwarka Expressway airport tunnel, major accident averted

Gurugram:

A moving car on Monday caught fire inside the newly constructed airport tunnel on the Dwarka Expressway in southwest Delhi, triggering panic among motorists as thick black smoke engulfed the tunnel and disrupted traffic for a considerable period. Fortunately, all occupants of the vehicle managed to escape safely before the flames intensified, and no injuries or loss of life were reported.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kapashera Police Station, following which a police team rushed to the spot. The driver informed officers that the vehicle allegedly caught fire due to overheating while it was passing through the tunnel.

The blaze quickly intensified, completely gutting the vehicle within minutes. Dense black smoke filled the enclosed tunnel, drastically reducing visibility and creating panic among commuters travelling towards the airport and other parts of the city. A video capturing the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing flames engulfing the vehicle as smoke spread throughout the tunnel.

Emergency response measures initiated

Delhi Police personnel, who were already deployed at the tunnel's entry and exit points for security, noticed smoke billowing from inside the tunnel and immediately initiated emergency response measures. Fire services were alerted without delay, and multiple fire tenders reached the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the tunnel's inbuilt fire suppression system was activated as soon as the fire broke out, helping contain the flames and preventing them from spreading to other vehicles or infrastructure.

However, emergency responders continued firefighting operations to ensure the situation was fully brought under control.

Accident causes significant traffic disruption

As a precautionary measure, police stopped vehicles from entering the tunnel while safely evacuating motorists who were already inside. The prompt evacuation helped avert a potentially serious disaster, especially considering the limited visibility caused by the smoke.

The incident, however, led to significant traffic disruption on the Dwarka Expressway. Long queues of vehicles formed outside the tunnel as traffic movement remained suspended during the rescue and firefighting operations. Many commuters travelling to the airport and offices experienced delays before normal traffic flow was gradually restored.

Investigations underway

Police said the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed examination of the vehicle, though preliminary information provided by the driver points to overheating as the likely reason.

Authorities have urged motorists to ensure regular vehicle maintenance and remain alert to signs of mechanical faults, particularly while driving through enclosed spaces such as tunnels, where emergencies can escalate rapidly.

(Written by India TV News Desk)

Also Read:

Delhi: One dead, several injured as cars catch fire after collision on Dwarka Expressway