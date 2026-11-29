Ramgarh:

At least 13 people, including four children and four women, were killed after an SUV carrying devotees to the famous Rajrappa Temple met with an accident on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. One person was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 2 am near the BJP office at Painki, under the jurisdiction of Kuju police station, when the SUV carrying 14 people crashed on the highway.

4 children, 4 women among victims

The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district and were travelling to Rajrappa Temple to offer prayers when the accident took place.

The deceased comprised four children, four women and five men. The lone survivor was rushed to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation. They helped pull the occupants out of the mangled vehicle and assisted in shifting the injured person to the hospital.

Police personnel also reached the accident site and initiated necessary proceedings. The circumstances leading to the crash are being ascertained.

"Around 2.00 am last night, a Scorpio vehicle travelling from Nalanda district, Bihar, met with an accident on the Ranchi-Patna main road at Painki, within the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost (OP) police station in Ramgarh district. All 13 occupants lost their lives, while one male sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. There were 14 people in the Scorpio in total. The victims were residents of Jangharo, under the Ben police station area in Bihar’s Nalanda district, and were en route to offer prayers at the Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa," said Anil Kumar, Civil Surgeon at Ramgarh Sadar Hospital.

Truck driver burnt alive

The horrific incident comes just days after a truck driver was burnt alive when his vehicle caught fire following a collision in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

The accident occurred on Palkot Road near Kartik Oraon College. The truck was carrying iron rods from Rourkela in Odisha to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh when it reportedly collided with a car as the driver attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Following the collision, the truck went out of control and crashed into an 11,000-volt electricity pole, triggering a massive fire.

The flames quickly engulfed the truck, trapping the driver inside. After the fire was brought under control, rescuers recovered his skeletal remains from the cabin.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Kumar, 35, a resident of Naoli Lalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

(With IANS, ANI inputs)

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