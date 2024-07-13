Captain Anshuman Singh’s parents demand change in 'Next of kin' policy | What does this Army rule say?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI What is Next of kin rule of Indian Army

The parents of Captain Anshuman Singh, who died while saving lives in a fire in July last year, have demanded a change in the Indian Army’s ‘Next of kin’ policy under which financial assistance is provided to the family members or closest relatives of an Army personnel after his death. The calls for the change come days after Captain Singh was awarded Kirti Chakra posthumously at Rashtrapati Bhavan. His wife Smriti accepted the award in the solemn ceremony and spoke about her life with her husband, the video of which was shared widely on the internet.

Parents' allegations on daughter-in-law

However, days after this, the fallen soldier’s parents have come out in front of the media demanding a change in the NOK policy. The demand stemmed from their allegations that Smriti has severed all ties with them and left the house along with their son’s posthumous honours. Ravi Pratap Singh, the braveheart’s father, also claimed he couldn't even hold the Kirti Chakra awarded to his son by the President on July 5, as his daughter-in-law took it away after the award ceremony.

While calling for changes in the NOK law, the father also called for the inclusion of the adjustments to the assistance amount and other facilities provided by the government to the parents and the wife of the late soldier. He also said that the government should provide a replica of military honours to the parents of the soldier along with the wife, so that they can cherish the memories of their son, in case the wife leaves the place.

What are the Indian Army’s NOK rules?

According to the Indian Army’s rules, if something happens to any personnel in service, the ex-gratia amount is given to the Next of kin. When a person becomes a soldier in the Indian Army, his parents or guardians become the beneficiary post-demise funds or their names are recorded as his ‘next of kin,’ i.e., the person's closest relatives. However, if the cadet or the officer gets married, the spouse replaces his parents in the NOK record.

