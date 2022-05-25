Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes Indian Army's first woman combat aviator

In a moment of pride for India, Captain Abhilasha Barak on Wednesday became the first woman combat aviator of the Indian Army. She was awarded the coveted 'wings' along with 36 Army pilots at a ceremony held at Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, officials said.

"Captain Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as combat aviator after successful completion of the combat Army aviation course," said an official.

"Golden Letter Day in the history of #IndianArmy Aviation. Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes the First Woman Officer to join #ArmyAviationCorps as Combat Aviator after successful completion of training," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Captain Barak hails from Haryana and was commissioned into the Army Air Defence Corps in September 2018. She is the daughter of Col S Om Singh (Retd). Captain Abhilasha has done a number of professional military courses before joining the Army Aviation Corps, said the official.

