Capt Amarinder Singh set for Congress comeback? Bhupinder Hooda's 'in touch' remark sparks speculation

Chandigarh:

Political circles in Punjab are once again buzzing with speculation over the possible return of former Punjab Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Captain Amarinder Singh to the Congress party. The latest round of discussions was triggered by a statement from senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who indicated that communication channels with Amarinder Singh remain open.

"Captain Amarinder Singh was a senior Congress leader for a long time and enjoyed significant stature within the party. We are in touch, and discussions can take place," Hooda said.

The remark has fuelled fresh political speculation, with observers closely watching whether the veteran Punjab leader could make a return to the party he left nearly five years ago.

Rahul Gandhi's gesture draws appreciation

The speculation comes days after Capt Singh publicly praised senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Singh revealed that Rahul Gandhi had personally called him following the death of his brother. The gesture was widely seen as a sign of cordial relations between the two leaders despite past political differences. His comments attracted attention in political circles and added to the ongoing discussion about his future political plans.

Distance from recent BJP event raises questions

Questions over Capt Amarinder Singh's political trajectory gained further momentum after his absence from a recent BJP event in Punjab. The BJP recently appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the new president of its Punjab unit. Amarinder Singh had stated that he was not consulted regarding the appointment. When Dhillon formally assumed charge at the BJP's state office on Wednesday, several senior party leaders were present. However, Amarinder Singh was notably absent, a development that sparked further speculation about his equation with the party leadership.

Why Capt Amarinder Singh left Congress

Capt Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister in September 2021 amid growing differences with the Congress leadership and an escalating conflict with former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In November 2021, he formally quit the Congress, expressing dissatisfaction over what he described as attempts to sideline him within the party. Following his departure, he launched his own political outfit, the Punjab Lok Congress, and contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. After the alliance suffered a defeat in the state elections, Amarinder Singh merged the Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP on September 19, 2022, and officially joined the saffron party.

What a Congress return could mean

If Capt Amarinder Singh were to return to Congress, it would mark one of the most significant political developments in Punjab in recent years. Despite advancing age and a reduced public profile, Capt Singh continues to command respect among sections of Punjab's political class due to his long administrative experience and two terms as Chief Minister.

Any move towards reconciliation could also be viewed in the context of Congress' efforts to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of future electoral battles in Punjab and at the national level. However, neither Capt Amarinder Singh nor the Congress high command has made any official announcement regarding a possible return, leaving the matter firmly in the realm of political speculation for now.

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