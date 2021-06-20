Can't pay ₹4L compensation to Covid victims, will exhaust funds: Centre tells SC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Can't pay ₹4L compensation to Covid victims: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit in response to a PIL seeking minimum standards of relief and ex-gratia payment to COVID-19 victims, the Central government has told Supreme Court that Rs 4 lakh compensation cannot be paid to all those who died due to COVID-19, as this would exhaust the disaster relief funds. The Centre has said that compensation of Rs 4 lakh cannot be paid to victims of Covid-19 as the disaster management law mandating compensation applies only to natural disasters like earthquake, floods etc.

The Centre in its response said, "If ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh is given for every person who loses life due to Covid-19, the entire amount of SDRF may possibly be spent on this item alone, and indeed the total expenditure may go up further," a report with India Today stated.

“If the entire SDRF funds get consumed on ex-gratia for Covid-19 victims, the States may not have sufficient funds for organizing Covid-19 response, for provision of various essential medical and other supplies, or to take care of other disasters like cyclones, floods, etc. Hence, the prayer of the petitioner for payment of ex-gratia to all deceased persons due to Covid-19, is beyond the fiscal affordability of the State governments,” said the Centre.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing scenario and minimum standards of relief and compensation differ in this case from other types of disasters, the Centre has said.

Insurance claims are being processed by the District Collectors and forwarded to the insurance company for the release of funds to the claimants, said the government.

It added that Rs 442.4 crore has been released to the insurance companies.

The government further informed the Supreme Court that in 2019-20, additional funds Rs 1,113.21 crore were released to the States/UTs towards management and containment of Covid-19 over under the National Health Mission, the report stated.

“Rs 8,257.89 crore have been released to the States/UTs under the India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package through NHM,” said the government.

COVID-19 situation in India

India recorded less than 60,000 new coronavirus infections after 81 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,98,81,965, while the active cases further reduced to 7,29,243, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 58,419 fresh infections were reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 3,86,713 with 1,576 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 63 days.

The active cases further declined to 7,29,243 comprising 2.44 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.27 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A net decline of 30,776 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,11,446 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,10,19,083.

Latest India News