Cancer daycare centres to be opened in all Indian districts in next 3 years: PM Modi at Bageshwar Dham | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday, where he laid the foundation stone for Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute. PM Modi said the government has decided that cancer medicines will be cheaper and day care centres will be opened in every district of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In this year's budget, many announcements have been made to fight cancer, and Modi has decided that cancer medicines will be made cheaper. Cancer day care centres will be opened in every district of the country in the next 3 years..."

PM Modi praised Mahakumbh

During his address, PM Modi praised 'safai karmis' (sanitation workers) and police personnel for their great job in making the Mahakumbh a successful event, Modi also said that in this "great Kumbh of unity", thousands of doctors and volunteers are engaged voluntarily with dedication and the spirit of service."People who are going to this great Kumbh of unity are appreciating these efforts," he said

He further criticised those opposing the country's religious and cultural traditions and termed the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as the "Maha Kumbh of Unity"

"Nowadays we see that a group of leaders mock religion, divide people, and often receive support from foreign powers to weaken the nation and faith. For centuries, those who hate Hinduism have attacked our beliefs, temples, culture, and traditions. They target our progressive religion and aim to break our unity. Amidst this, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. And now, with his new initiative to build a cancer institute, he brings hope for society and humanity. That means here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life," PM Modi said.

Ward to be named after PM Modi's mother

Dhirendra Shastri said a ward will be named in Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in the name of PM's late mother Heeraben Modi. The hospital is estimated to be completed within 2 to 3 years at a cost of around Rs 200 crores. The hospital aims to provide free medical treatment and care to cancer patients belonging to underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society.