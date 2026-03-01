Mark Carney's India visit: What Canada wants from India and what New Delhi expects in return

Mumbai:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27 (Friday), for his first official trip to India, spanning until March 2 (Monday), aiming to repair strained bilateral ties and unlock new economic opportunities. The visit follows years of tension sparked by 2023 allegations over a Khalistani leader's killing in Canada, which halted free trade talks, but builds on recent Modi-Carney meetings in Kananaskis and Johannesburg.

Mumbai business blitz

Mark Carney kicked off in Mumbai, India's financial hub, engaging CEOs, innovators, educators and Canadian pension funds through targeted events over February 27-28. These interactions spotlighted trade potential, with Canada's Foreign Minister eyeing a comprehensive deal by November, focusing on diversifying exports away from US reliance amid Trump-era tariff threats. Carney's agenda emphasised energy, critical minerals and tech collaborations, avoiding Punjab visits unlike past leaders to sidestep Sikh diaspora sensitivities.

Delhi high-level talks

On March 1 (Sunday), Mark Carney heads to New Delhi, meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar at Leela Palace before delegation-level discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on March 2. The leaders will review the India-Canada Strategic Partnership across trade, investment, energy, agriculture, education, innovation and people-to-people links, followed by MoU exchanges, press statements and a CEOs' Forum at Bharat Mandapam. Analysts see this as Modi's "win-win" for balanced ties, while Carney seeks resilient markets.

Mutual gains and challenges

Canada craves India's vast market for resources like oil, uranium and minerals to offset US dependencies, plus defense and AI pacts. New Delhi expects Canadian investments, tech transfers and eased visa norms for skilled workers, alongside mended diplomacy post-diplomatic expulsions. Yet hurdles linger: Khalistan issues, human rights critiques and Hardeep Nijjar probe echoes demand delicate navigation for lasting gains.

