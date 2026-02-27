Canadian PM Mark Carney lands in Mumbai to reset India ties on four-day official visit | VIDEO

Mumbai:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27 (Friday), kicking off a pivotal four-day visit to India at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation, aimed at thawing frosty bilateral relations strained by the 2023 Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing saga.

Strategic Mumbai kickoff targets economic synergy

Carney's delegation begins in India's financial powerhouse, prioritising boardroom diplomacy over the first two days with CEOs, financial gurus, and Canadian pension fund reps to forge commercial pathways. This business-first approach sets the stage for high-stakes New Delhi parleys on March 1-2, including delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House- building on 2025 Modi-Carney sideline chats in Kananaskis and Johannesburg. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) framed the itinerary as a comprehensive review of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, spanning trade, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, innovation and people-to-people bonds.

From diplomatic freeze to pragmatic thaw

The tour caps a dramatic turnaround from the Trudeau-era nadir, when Ottawa's unsubstantiated Nijjar allegations triggered diplomat expulsions and a full standoff- India dismissing claims as "absurd." Carney's April 2025 election victory ushered in a "pragmatic" pivot, with Ottawa now disavowing any Indian link to Canadian crimes. High commissioners have returned bilaterally, while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's security huddles birthed an action plan against transnational crime and extremism, flipping friction into collaboration. Trade, tech, and energy headline Modi-Carney's March 2 summit, alongside the India-Canada CEOs Forum and global issue scans.

Charting a mutual respect roadmap

MEA underscored the timing as ideal for "normalisation," with leaders reaffirming a "constructive and balanced partnership" rooted in sensitivity, robust ties and economic overlap. Carney's debut PM trip, post-G7 and prior meets, promises reaffirmed momentum toward diversified gains, from mineral security to research synergies, eclipsing past shadows for a future-focused alliance.