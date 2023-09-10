Canadian PM Trudeau's plane suffers technical snag

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane suffered a technical snag on their way back after attending the G20 Summit on Sunday. "The Canadian delegation will continue to stay in India till the engineering team on the ground rectifies the issue," an airport official said.

The source said the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday, and due to a technical issue, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed. Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Earlier, at a press breifing Trudeau said, "India is an 'extraordinarily important' economy and an 'important partner' of Canada in a range of sectors including fighting climate change and creating economic growth. His comments at a media briefing came shortly after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Asked about India's concerns over the increasing activities of the Khalistani elements in Canada, Trudeau said his country will always defend freedom of peaceful protest but at the same time asserted that it will always prevent violence and push back against hatred. He also said that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.

