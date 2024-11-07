Canada bans Australian media outlet for broadcasting EAM Jaishankar's remarks, India reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs took strong exception after Canada banned a media outlet, which is an important diaspora outlet, hours after it carried the news of a press conference of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. Addressing a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canada has banned Australia Today and the news outlet has been blocked and is no longer available for viewers in Canada.

Randhir Jaiswal said that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet has been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada. He said this happened just an hour or few hours after this particular handle carried the press conference of EAM Dr S Jaishankar with Penny Wong.

Jaiswal said the EAM in his media engagements spoke about three things -- one was Canada making allegations and a pattern has developed without any specific evidence. The second thing he highlighted was surveillance of Indian diplomats happening in Canada, which he termed as unacceptable. The third thing which he highlighted was the political space which has been given in Canada to anti-India elements.

