Russian artist asked by PETA to withdraw 'pink elephant' print shot in Jaipur

New Delhi:

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has requested Russian photographer Julia Buruleva to withdraw a commercial print that featured an elephant painted pink in Rajasthan's Jaipur following a row and the death of the animal.

Dr Mini Aravindan, who is PETA India's Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs, has said that Buruleva should withdrew the print that is reportedly being sold for more than Rs 3 lakh or should use that amount to help in conversation efforts of elephants in India.

In a letter to the Russian photographer, Aravindan said that captive elephants are recommended for retirement at 65 under government guidelines.

"I am writing to urge you to either immediately take down the print or donate all proceeds towards keeping elephants in their forest homes in India," she said. "It is not possible to wholly rule out the health impacts of the paint."

The 'pink elephant' controversy

A controversy erupted earlier this year after Buruleva shared photos and videos of a captivated elephant coloured in pink for a photoshoot. The shoot was reportedly held on February 18 and the animal died later that month, which further ignited the controversy.

The elephant, named Chanchal, was reportedly around 70-year-old. Though the incident caused a debate over the animal cruelty, officials said that the elephant's death was not linked to the photoshoot.

Meanwhile, Buruleva issued a clarification and criticised those who linked the animal's death to the photoshoot. She also urged her followers to support her using the hashtag #supportArtistJuliaBuruleva.

"There is evidence confirming that the elephant died of old age many months after the shoot - yet speculation is presented as fact. And to those who send hate, threats, and even death wishes — - to me, my friends, models, and followers — this says everything about your values," she said in an Instagram post.