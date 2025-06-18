OPINION | Can Trump dethrone Khamenei? US President Trump has suddenly taken up a hawkish posture, and there are reports that the Pentagon is planning to attack Iran. Trump, while abruptly leaving the G7 summit, had said, “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate with Iran".

New Delhi:

On the sixth day of the Iran-Israel conflict, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave a warning at dawn on social media, addressed to Israel, saying: “The battle begins...We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.” A few hours earlier, US President Donald Trump called Ayatollah Khamenei “an easy target”. On the Truth Social account, Trump wrote, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there-We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” In a follow-up post, Trump wrote in all caps: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER”.

Trump has suddenly taken up a hawkish posture, and there are reports that the Pentagon is planning to attack Iran. Trump, while abruptly leaving the G7 summit, had said, “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate with Iran…I want an end, a real end, not a ceasefire.” The reason: The US and Israel fear that Iran is on the verge of making an atom bomb, and both allies are not going to allow this to happen, at any cost. If Iran refused to sign a deal to end its nuclear programme, which Trump describes as ‘unconditional surrender’, and stop firing ballistic missiles at Israel, the US army will launch an all-out attack on Iran.



Two US aircraft carriers are already present in the Gulf. A third aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, is on its way to the Middle East from the Pacific. Israel has said it has three objectives: One, to destroy Iran’s nuclear capability; Two, to damage Iran’s ballistic missile power and, Three, bringing a change of regime in Iran. Until these three objectives are not reached, Israel is unwilling to stop the conflict. If America joins the war, there will be destruction on a large scale. Trump is busy attending meetings in the Situation Room in the White House to chalk our plans for a major military operation.

There is a possibility of America dropping a deep bunker buster bomb on Iran’s nuclear enrichment plant in Fordow. This is considered Iran’s safest nuclear installation, built beneath a hill, nearly 80 to 100 meter deep inside earth. The only weapon that can bust this underground installation is GBU-57 bunker busting bomb, which only the US has. It is a 13,608 kg precision-guided bunker buster bomb developed for the US Air Force. GBU stands for Guided Bomb Unit. Only the Northrop B-2 Spirit, a heavy strategic bomber known as the Stealth Bomber, can carry this precision-guided bomb.

The US has already deployed 26 warships in the Middle East, and with three aircraft carriers, the stage is being set for a major attack on Iran. Normally, during any conflict in the Middle East, Israel used to have an upper hand. Israel never allowed its enemies to cause any major damage because of its famed Iron Dome. But this time, Iran has sent a huge number of drones and missiles to attack Israel. While Israel claims it neutralised nearly 91 per cent of the missiles, the remaining have caused huge damage in residential areas.

All eyes are now on what big step Donald Trump is going to make in this war of nerves with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump has to decide whether to end the conflict by brokering a ceasefire or join it. Trump wants to give one last chance to the Ayatollah, but time is fast running out. Trump wants to defang Iran’s nuclear capability. As US President, he is the commander-in-chief of US Armed Forces, but he does not have an experienced team to guide him. Personally, Trump is a good administrator and handle any situation, but to launch a war against Iran will be a big decision.

Till now, Trump’s policy during his two terms as President had been to avoid getting embroiled in direct conflicts. If Trump wants, he can force Israel to call a ceasefire, but the abruptness with which Trump cut short his G7 stay in Canada gives some other indications. He is not going to give Iran another chance.

This was clear when he publicly snubbed French President Macron, who had been saying that Trump is working on a ceasefire. Trump has made full preparations, and Israel is keenly awaiting Trump’s final decision.



With lies exposed, Asim Munir now faces protest in US

Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump over lunch later today in Washington. Munir is on a five-day US visit. Experts say, Munir will be discussing not only India-Pakistan related issues but also matters relating to crypto, critical minerals and counter-terrorism. A group of overseas Pakistanis staged a protest against Munir at a hotel in Washington DC. They shouted slogans describing him as a mass murderer of Pakistanis (Pakistaniyon Ke Qatil). Videos of the protest were shared on social media by Tehreek-e-Insaaf supporters, who wrote, “Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise”.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PTI leader Barrister Gauhar Khan said, “Our army chief is being insulted in the US, and on the other hand, Pakistani members of Parliament are making fun of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Our MPs are comparing Pakistan’s financial situation with Uttar Pradesh. At least Shehbaz Sharif should try to bring the country at par with the economy of Uttar Pradesh”.

General Asim Munir, after facing big reverses during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict, claimed victory, attended celebrations and forced the government to confer the Field Marshal rank on him. Later, Munir’s men spread a baseless news that he had been invited to attend the 250th anniversary US army parade by Trump. The fact is, he was not. When the parade was on, Munir was sitting inside his hotel room. The world has come to know that Gen Munir was trying to hide the damages caused to his air bases by India during the conflict. Most of the air bases are yet to be fully repaired. Munir’s lie that Pakistan had shot down six Indian jet fighter planes was also exposed. International experts have rubbished each of the claims made by the Pakistan army. There is widespread anger against Gen Munir, and what is happening in Washington with Munir is only a reflection of this.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.