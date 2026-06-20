'Cam down and use your head': Trump says his advice to Israel got ceasefire with Lebanon after deadly strikes

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said he personally urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, saying he intervened as escalating violence in Lebanon threatened to derail broader diplomatic efforts linked to the fragile peace process with Iran.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he spoke with Israeli officials and pushed for restraint, warning that continued fighting could jeopardise a wider regional agreement.

"You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump said, according to an NBC News reporter who shared details of the conversation on X. He declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His remarks came hours after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire following a sharp escalation in hostilities that had fuelled fears of a broader regional conflict and cast uncertainty over efforts to turn the interim US-Iran agreement into a lasting peace framework.

Ceasefire takes effect after deadly clashes

A senior US official said the ceasefire came into force around 4 pm local time in Lebanon after both sides exchanged fire earlier in the day. The official said negotiators from the US and Qatar, with assistance from Iran, helped broker the truce.

Two Hezbollah sources and a senior Israeli official confirmed the ceasefire to Reuters. "If Hezbollah does not attack us, then for us it is not a time of war," the Israeli official said, adding that Israeli troops would remain stationed in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese security sources said Israel carried out several airstrikes during the first hour of the ceasefire, but no further strikes were reported after 5 pm.

Lebanon violence disrupts Iran talks

The escalation in Lebanon forced the postponement of planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland, which were seen as crucial for advancing negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the interim agreement reached earlier this week, Washington and Tehran have given themselves 60 days to negotiate a broader deal covering Iran's nuclear activities, sanctions relief and regional security issues.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Iran had made it clear that further negotiations depended on a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also warned that Washington would be responsible for ensuring commitments under the agreement are honoured.

Trump also mounted a fresh defence of the interim agreement with Iran, which has drawn criticism from some Republican allies who argue that Tehran was granted excessive concessions.

Posting on social media, Trump insisted the conflict had severely weakened Iran. "The War has diminished Iran! We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED!" he wrote.

He also dismissed suggestions that Tehran would receive financial benefits from the agreement. "We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" Trump said.

Also read: How Iran peace deal has opened up a deep rift between US, Israel