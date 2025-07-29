'Call Trump a liar if his claims on ceasefire are false': Rahul Gandhi's dare to PM Modi | Top quotes Rahul Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call US President Donald Trump a liar if his claims of enabling a ceasefire between India and Pakistan were not true.

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday tore into the Centre over its handling of Operation Sindoor, saying that the Modi government lacked the political will to attack Pakistan's military bases. Rahul also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call US President Donald Trump a liar if his claims of enabling a ceasefire between India and Pakistan were not true. Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's speech in Operation Sindoor The government lacked the political will to confront Pakistan. He alleged that due to this lack of resolve, the armed forces were asked to act with their hands tied behind their backs.

Why PM Modi had not called out former US President Donald Trump for repeatedly claiming he had brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

On Rajnath Singh's remarks, he said it was a mistake to compare Operation Sindoor with the 1971 war between the two nations.

The moment Operation Sindoor began, in fact even before it began, the Opposition committed itself, all the parties, that we will stand like a rock with the Forces and with the elected Government of India.

We heard the odd jibe, the sarcastic remarks from some of their leaders. But we said absolutely nothing. This was something that was agreed upon among all the senior leadership of the INDI alliance. We are very proud that as an Opposition, we stood united as we should have.

It is a very dangerous time and we cannot afford a Prime Minister who doesn't know how to use the Army.

We cannot afford a Prime Minister who doesn't have the guts to say from here that Donald Trump is a liar. He didn't stop the fighting, and he is lying about the planes.

If you had listened to me here, you would not have lost those 5 planes. Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, during an event on May 11th, said that when the DGMO-level talks were going on, Pakistan actually mentioned that we know that such and such an important vector is primed and ready for action.

I would request you to perhaps pull it back. And he says so, it is very clear they were getting live battlefield inputs from China.