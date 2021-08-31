CBI registers 10 more cases on orders of Calcutta High Court over post-poll violence in Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO n total, CBI has registered 31 cases so far in matters related to violence in West Bengal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered 10 more cases following Calcutta High Court orders in relation to the post-poll violence and other crimes in the state. In total, CBI has registered 31 cases so far in matters related to violence in West Bengal.

After the TMC stormed back to power, the BJP accused the ruling party workers of unleashing violence on its members, leaving several of them dead. The saffron camp also claimed that many homes of party activists have been destroyed, and women raped in various parts of the state.

The Calcutta High Court, after taking cognisance of an NHRC report on post-poll violence, handed over the probe to the CBI.

Speaking about 10 new cases, the first one was registered at Police Station Nalhati in Birbhum district on the allegations that on May 14 afternoon when while the complainant was going to Madhuri from Nalhati and was near the Police Camp, two unknown labourers told him that one person was lying in the paddy field by the side of Canel Bank road.

The complainant rushed to the spot and got to know that a resident of nearby Jagdhari village was lying dead in the paddy field of Moijuddin following which the complainant informed the police. The police came to the spot and brought the dead body to Rampurhat Hospital. It has been alleged that some miscreants had killed the victim.

The second case was earlier registered at Police Station Santiniketan on the allegations of the gang rape while the third was registered at Police Station Ramnagar in South 24 Parganas after allegations that May 29 (Morning), the son of the complainant went to a nearby market when accused were extorting money from the shop keepers.

It was further alleged that the accused attacked the complainant’s son when he protested the extortion. The complainant’s son died on the spot and the accused fled away after allegedly hurling bombs.

The fourth case was earlier registered at Police Station Jagaddal, 24 Parganas on allegations that the accused were carrying arms & fire arms when the complainant was going to his home on a bike. It was further alleged that the complainant was beaten by the accused when he blew horn from behind.

The elder brother of the complainant rushed to the spot and the accused ran away. After some time, when the elder brother of the complainant was standing alone, the accused knocked him down by shooting from behind. It was further alleged that one of the accused put his fire arm in the mouth of the complainant’s brother and sat on the chest. Other accused continuously beat him with arms butt.

The accused allegedly shot the victim in his belly and they ran away after hurling bombs. The victim died on the way to Kolkata.

The fifth case was earlier registered at Police Station Narendrapur, South 24 Parganas on the allegations that the accused on May 20 attacked the house of the complainant with iron road, bamboo, pistol and stick. It was further alleged that the accused tied the hands and feet of the complainant’s husband and started beating him severely.

When the complainant tried to save her husband, she was allegedly pushed down and molested. It was also alleged that the accused threw the blood soaked victim in a jungle on the bank of a pond. The next day in the morning, the complainant, after getting information, rushed to Nursing Home where her husband died.

The sixth case was earlier registered at Police Station Bhatar, Purba Bardhaman on the allegations that on May 2, 2021 when the accused came to Complainant's premises with deadly weapons and broke open the house.

The seventh case was earlier registered at Police Station Domjur in Howrah on the allegations that the accused attacked the house, properties & business establishments of the complainant.

It was further alleged that the properties were put on fire and bombs were hurled. Gold ornaments and cash were allegedly looted. It was also alleged that the modesty of the complainant and other family members were outraged.

The eight case was earlier registered at Police Station Jamboni in Jhargram on the allegations that accused had beaten UP the complainant's elder brother on May 5 and left him smeared in blood. The victim was rescued by the complainant and hospitalized at Jhargram Super Specialty Hospital where the said victim died.

The ninth case was earlier registered at Police Station Nandigram, Purba Midnapore on the allegations that the accused had suddenly attacked the complainant's uncle and seriously wounded him.

The victim was initially hospitalized at Nandigram Hospital and was further shifted to PG Hospital in Kolkata where the said victim died. The tenth case was registered at Police Station Khejuri in Purba Midnapore on the allegations of rape.

