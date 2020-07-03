Friday, July 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Protik Prokash passes away

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Protik Prokash passes away

Fifty-one-year-old Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Prokash Banerjee passed away early this morning due to heart failure. He was made an additional judge of Calcutta High Court in September 2017 and has been enrolled in the bar since January 1995.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: July 03, 2020 10:29 IST
Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Protik Prokash passes away
Image Source : INDIA TV

Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Protik Prokash passes away

Fifty-one-year-old Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Prokash Banerjee passed away early this morning due to heart failure. He was made an additional judge of Calcutta High Court in September 2017 and has been enrolled in the bar since January 1995.

Justice Banerjee worked as the guest lecturer at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. He joined the High Court of Calcutta as an advocate in 1995 and selected for the post of Junior Standing Counsel of the Government of West Bengal in 2011. He also became the Vice President of Bar association of the High Court, Calcutta. On 20 September 2017, he was nominated and took oath as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X