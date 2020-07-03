Image Source : INDIA TV Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Protik Prokash passes away

Fifty-one-year-old Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Prokash Banerjee passed away early this morning due to heart failure. He was made an additional judge of Calcutta High Court in September 2017 and has been enrolled in the bar since January 1995.

Justice Banerjee worked as the guest lecturer at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. He joined the High Court of Calcutta as an advocate in 1995 and selected for the post of Junior Standing Counsel of the Government of West Bengal in 2011. He also became the Vice President of Bar association of the High Court, Calcutta. On 20 September 2017, he was nominated and took oath as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

