Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor

Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk near his residence.

Kolkata Published on: April 04, 2022 15:37 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district. On a prayer by Purnima Kandu, the widow of the councillor, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

The court also directed that the investigation of the case be transferred from the West Bengal police to the CBI. Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.

