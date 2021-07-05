Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Cabinet expansion buzz: PM Modi holds multiple meetings over weekend with Amit Shah, BL Santosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 'secret' meetings with senior BJP leaders Amit Shah and BL Santosh on Saturday and Sunday amid talks of Union Cabinet expansion.

Santosh is the current national general secretary of BJP. He also worked as BJP's general secretary (organisation) for eight years in Karnataka. Shah, who holds the Home portfolio, served as the BJP president for six years between 2014 and 2020.

Sources said that PM Modi is set to expand his cabinet this week. The leaders are believed to have discussed the names to be included in the government.

This would be the first Cabinet expansion exercise of the Modi government that stormed to power in 2019 for the second term in a row. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Sources said that Sunday's meeting began at 5 PM and lasted for six hours. The meeting on Saturday also continued till late at night.

