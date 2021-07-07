Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cabinet expansion: Babul Supriyo resigns from Union Cabinet

Ahead of a major cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Supriyo confirmed his resignation through a post on social media, "I have been asked to resign and I have."

In a Facebook post, Babul Supriyo has said, “Yes, when there is smoke there must be a fire somewhere Yes, I have been asked to resign & I have!!. I thank Honourable Prime Minister for giving me the privilege to serve my country as a Member of his Council of Ministers.”

Besides Supriyo, many other Union ministers, including Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle.

This will be the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Prime Minister Modi's new cabinet which will be one of the most inclusive with record representation of SC, ST members. It is learnt from reliable sources that post-expansion, there will be 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet; eight members will be from Scheduled tribes in the council of ministers out of which three will be in the cabinet.

After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders out of which five will be in the cabinet. Sources further informed that there will be a substantial increase in the number of professionals in the cabinet.

