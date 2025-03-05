Modi Cabinet approves two ropeway projects of Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib worth over Rs 6,800 crore Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw briefed the media about the decisions taken by the Modi government during the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. The Cabinet approved two ropway projects — Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib — as part of the Parvatmala Pariyojana.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two ropeway projects of Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib with a combined worth of over Rs 6,800 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. While briefing the media about the Cabinet decisions, Vaishnaw said that the 12.9 km Kedarnath Ropeway project will cost Rs over 4,081 crore, while the 12.4 km Hemkund Sahib ropeway project will cost Rs 2,730 crore. Both projects will be part of the Parvatmala Pariyojna.

Kedarnath Ropeway project

Providing details about the Kedarnath Ropeway project, Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet has approved the development of the 12.9 km long ropeway project from Sonprayag to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand under National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. The total cost of the project will be Rs 4,081.28 crore."

The projects will significantly reduce the journey to 36 minutes. Currently, it takes 8 to 9 hours to reach Kedarnath. Providing details of the project, Vaishnaw said that each Gandola's capacity will be 36 people. The project will be completed with the help of experts from Austria and France.

It must be noted that the journey to Kedarnath temple, one of the 12 holy Jyotirlingas situated at an elevation of 3,583 m, is a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund and is currently covered on foot or by ponies, palanquins and helicopter. The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the temple and ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

The temple is open for pilgrims for about 6 to 7 months in a year from Akshaya Tritiya (April- May) to Diwali (October- November), and is visited by about 20 lakh pilgrims annually during the season.

Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also approved the Hemkund Sahib Ropeway project, which will cost Rs 2,730.13 crore. The 12.4 km long project will connect Hemkund Sahib with Govindghat.

Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet approves the development of the 12.4 km long ropeway project from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji in Uttarakhand, under National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. The total capital cost of the project is Rs 2,730.13 crore."

Notably, Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara is in Chamoli at an altitude of 15 thousand feet from mean sea level and is popularly known as the meditation place of Guru Gobind Singh and Lord Lakshriman. The Gurudwara established at the holy site is open for about 5 months in a year between May and September and is visited by about 1.5 to 2 lakh pilgrims annually. The trek to Hemkund Sahib also serves as the gateway to the famous Valley of Flowers, a national park recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, located in the pristine Garhwal Himalayas.