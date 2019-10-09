Image Source : ANI Cabinet approves rehabilitation package of Rs 5.5 lakh for displaced families from PoK

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved Central Assistance for 5,300 displaced families from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Cabinet approves inclusion of 5,300 displaced families families of Jammu and Kashmir-1947, who initially opted to move outside the State but later on returned and settled in the state.

As per the package, Rs. 5.5 lakh cash benefit per family will be disbursed to the displaced families to enable them to earn an income and subsist their livelihood.

Addressing the media, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "it has been decided that 5,300 displaced families (from PoK), who had settled in regions others than J&K but later came to the state, will also be provided Rs 5.5 Lakh each. This will provide justice to these displaced families."

In the aftermath of partition of the country in 1947, thousands of families from Pakistan occupied areas of Jammu and Kashmir migrated to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Series of relief and rehabilitation packages have been extended by the Government of India/State Government of J&K from time to time to mitigate the hardship of displaced persons from PoJK and Chhamb and to rehabilitate them.