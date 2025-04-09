Cabinet approves construction of Zirakpur bypass from Punjab to Haryana: Check cost, project length The Zirakpur bypass starts from NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur. It terminates at NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula of Haryana, to avoid the highly urbanised and congested stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

In an effort to enhance road connectivity, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of 6-lane Zirakpur bypass starting from NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and ending at NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) with a total length 19.2 km in Punjab and Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The move from the Centre comes to facilitate integrated transport infrastructure development under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan principle.

As per the data from the government, the total capital cost of the project is Rs.1878.31 crore.

The Zirakpur bypass starts from NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur. It terminates at NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula of Haryana, to avoid the highly urbanised and congested stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The primary purpose of the project is to ease up congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh.

The current proposal aims to reduce the travel time and to ensure hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152.

In this regard, the Centre has taken up decongestion of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali urban agglomeration with development of road network which would take shape of ring road as indicated in the map. The Zirakpur bypass is an important component of this plan.